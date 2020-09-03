PCS 1x – Update

Just a few weeks ago we had showcased MBPT as the first port in India to move fully to API with the platform PCS1x. Today, several new ‘wins’ of PCS1x have come to the public attention.

JNPT, India’s no 1 Container Port, handles about 200 vessels a month and has been at the forefront of tech adoption in the country. Always a strong proponent of PCS 1x JNPT generates a huge volume of transactions and e-payments on the platform.

MD of IPA (Indian Ports Association) Dr. Janardana Rao recently confirmed that JNPT has now moved to API with all 17 operational API messages which cover all the operational requirements of the port and its stakeholders. During the grueling time of COVID-1, both the JNPT team and PCS 1x team kept their interactions up. Both teams connected over rigorous Virtual testing sessions and spent many hours to ensure no stone is unturned on the path to full API.

This enhancement will bring real time experience for data availability and acknowledgements in case of errors while message transmissions. With this go-live, JNPT and PCS1x have ensured the future road map for API integration is set for other ports who are already testing with PCS 1x for API Integration. NMPT, New Mangalore Port Trust is also close on the heels and due to go live with API very shortly. NMPT handles bulk, break bulk and container cargoes and is an important port in south west of India.

Meanwhile at CFS’s and ICD’s – CFSs and ICDs perform a vital role in the consolidation and evacuation of exim cargoes

and serve various ports of India. PCS1x has message exchange with over 200 facilities across the nation via EDI/SFTP.

API Integration was undertaken by many forward thinking units for same-time transfer of information between their operating software and PCS1x.

API Integration enables real time flow of important documents and instructions exchanged, like Agent Delivery Order, IGM, Bills of Entry, Out of Charge, Shipping Bill, Let Export Order, Container Gate In / Out report, Equipment Interchange Report

for CFS and Agent Delivery Order and Container Gate In / Out report messages for ICD, etc.,

The integration assists remote working further by reducing human interaction, minimising the exchange of hardcopy documents for verification, reducing data loss, and the time lag from one system to the other. Whereas earlier there was a possibility of gaps and delays due batch processing of some of these documents / exchanges – now it is real time and completely automated. It has thus also helped in building a trusting and collaborating culture thereby encouraging support and commitment between PCS 1x and CFS and ICDs.

Top Container Freight Stations and ICDs now Live on API with PCS 1x include Industry giants like : Adani Exim Yard, Mundra ; Saurashtra Freight Pvt Ltd, Mundra ;Transworld Terminals Pvt Ltd, Mundra; TG Terminals Pvt Ltd, Mundra – who were spurred on by Adani’s Mundra port adopting the PCS1x and thereby insisting on electronic communication with the CFSs in their catchment areas.

Other notable units are Adani CFS, Hazira ; Ashte Logistics Pvt. Ltd., JNPT ;Vaishno Logistics Yard (Transworld CFS), JNPT ;International Cargo Terminal Private Limited (Globicon), JNPT ; TG Terminal, Kolkata ; DICT ICD, Sonepat ; Albatross ICD, Dadri ;KSH ICD, Pune etc., who have taken the initiative and worked with the teams at IPA and Portall to ensure API connectivity with PCS1x.

“The benefits of such real time connectivity are open to all custodians, all carriers and all ports and terminals. More and More stakeholders are approaching us for API and we have our technical partners Portall deployed on the job daily to assist and facilitate. The API Integrations have not only helped the Ports, CFS and ICDs to share and distribute data more efficiently, but also to customize data sets and enrich user experience via PCS1x.” said MD of IPA. Dr. Janardana Rao

Source: Portal Infosystems