PDVSA seeks diesel, naphtha on the open market, offers fuel oil -traders

Venezuela’s state-run oil company PDVSA has launched tenders to buy up to 900,000 barrels of high-sulfur diesel, naphtha and propane for June delivery, while offering 500,000 barrels of fuel oil for sale, traders told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country’s imported fuel needs have increased this year as PDVSA’s refineries are working well below their installed capacity due to lack of spare parts, delayed maintenance programs and falling crude input.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marianna Parraga)