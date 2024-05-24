Pelagus 3D partners with MENA’s largest digital manufacturer – Immensa

$2 billion market opportunity set to open up, as partnership of two global leaders in their respective sectors targets MENA region expansion

Pelagus 3D, a joint venture company of thyssenkrupp and Wilhelmsen, announces it has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (“the Partnership”) with Immensa,

MENA’s largest digital manufacturer to develop spare parts for the maritime and energy industries.

The Partnership will see Pelagus 3D and Immensa combine their respective strengths in additive manufacturing and digital inventory solutions to enhance service offerings and expand their market presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Pelagus 3D’s secure Pelagus platform serves as the main connection between customers such as vessel managers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for on-demand spare parts manufacturing. Immensa will serve as the exclusive service provider for projects initiated through Pelagus 3D’s platform in the territory and will also distribute Pelagus 3D’s products within the maritime and energy sectors.

The ultimate aims are to (i) streamline supply chain processes (ii) expand OEM networks and (iii) deliver significant improvements in service provision to end users in the MENA region.

The Partnership is mutually exclusive for both parties within the designated territories– providing a strong foundation to align efforts – and to maximise the reach and efficiency of the partners’ combined services. The Partnership will broaden Pelagus 3D’s services in the energy sector.Immensa seeks to be world-class in everything it does: technology, strategy,

execution, talent, and its partners. Today’s news brings two world-class partners together and we look forward to working closely with Pelagus 3D – which is developing the largest database of spare parts for additive manufacturing in the maritime and offshore industry – to transform inventory management across sectors,” added Fahmi Al Shawwa, Chief Executive Officer of Immensa.

The market environment is ideal for a partnership between two global leaders: Pelagus 3D – the leader of digital inventory in the maritime and offshore industry – and Immensa – the leader in digitising spare parts and additive manufacturing for the energy sector.

The global energy sector spare parts market is estimated to be worth over US$90 billion, of which $18 billion is immediately ripe for digitising and converting to a digital supply chain. The MENA region accounts for over $4 billion. Pelagus 3D and Immensa conservatively estimate the Partnership will open up at least $2 billion of new, incremental potential revenues – an increase in the region of over 50%.

“This marks a significant milestone in our mission to drive the adoption of on-demand spare parts in the MENA region. Through this partnership, we are offering enhanced additive manufacturing services and technologies for our OEMs and end users, fostering technological advancement in the industry. We look forward to working together with Immensa to further AM innovation and accelerate adoption,” said Haakon Ellekjaer, Chief Commercial Officer of Pelagus 3D.

