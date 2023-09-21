PEMA and ICHCA sign MoU to advance sustainable practices and safety standards in the cargo handling sector

The collaboration will enable each organization to better achieve their objectives through a programme of cooperation, which will include agreed actions and initiatives, meetings, sharing and exchange of information and ad hoc task forces to enhance their respective impact on issues and topics where both organizations have a common interest.

The MoU provides a framework to pursue cooperative projects. Though not a commitment of funds, the future cooperation that is agreed will enable each group to benefit from the common activities in their respective strategies, furthering a wider understanding where areas of joint interest have been identified.

PEMA’s President Achim Dries commented, “At PEMA we are thrilled to announce the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding with ICHCA. It is a momentous step toward fostering greater collaboration and innovation within the maritime industry. This partnership holds immense significance for PEMA as it underscores our commitment to advancing the global port and terminal sector,” he said.

“Together with ICHCA, we are poised to harness collective expertise, drive sustainable practices, and elevate safety standards, all for the benefit of our industry stakeholders. This MoU signifies not only a union of two influential organizations but also a shared vision to shape the future of safer port equipment and operations. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and achieving remarkable milestones together.”

In welcoming the initiative represented by the joint signing, Richard Steele, CEO of ICHCA added “At ICHCA we remain committed to our efforts to improve safety, security and sustainability in the global logistics supply chain, especially at the ship/port interface. I believe our agreement with PEMA will significantly enhance our ability to deliver on that commitment. The mutual cooperation between our two organisations will be aimed at the universal understanding and application of measures for the safe handling. I am particularly pleased that ICHCA is now teaming up with such a highly respected organisation as PEMA; one that has a global reputation for passionate commitment and practical action to drive safety measures. I’m excited by the prospect of working together.”

A crucial element of the MoU will be an exchange of information and the collaboration of staff and association members, who can offer an unequalled wealth of professional expertise, which can become a fountain head of knowledge in best practice and improved standards throughout the industry worldwide.

Source: ICHCA