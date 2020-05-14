PEMA provides key insights for STS crane operators

In response to the growing technical demands made on Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes driven by the growth in the size of container vessels, the Port Equipment Manufacturers Association (PEMA) has released a detailed information paper that provides practical guidance on the safe and efficient operation of STS cranes in the age of “mega” container ships.

Hoist Winch Gearboxes and Brakes on STS Cranes key offers commentary and practical advice for operators. The paper highlights issues related to hoist heights and outreach distances, it identifies common challenges associated with gearboxes and brakes, compares a variety of critical technical specifications, and provides feedback from STS end-users.

“PEMA continually strives to develop the technological know-how and best practice mindsets that ports and terminals need to ensure that world trade is safe, efficient, and sustainable. This paper brings together some of the world’s leading equipment manufacturers to share their expertise. We hope that it will become indispensable for all STS operators,” says PEMA President and Chairman of the Board, Ottonel Popesco.

PEMA regularly publishes papers and reports on key issues facing the global ports and terminals sector. The Association’s publications are available to download as PDFs at: pema.org/publications.

As part of its efforts to support the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, all PEMA information papers, including Hoist Winch Gearboxes and Brakes on STS Cranes, are currently available free of charge.

Founded in 2004, PEMA provides a forum and public voice for the global port equipment and technology sectors. The Association has seen strong growth in recent years, and now has more than 120 member companies representing all facets of the industry, including crane, equipment and component manufacturers, automation, software and technology providers, consultants, and other experts.

Source: PEMA