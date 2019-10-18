PEMA sets priorities for 2020 and beyond

The Port Equipment Manufacturers Association’s annual autumn meeting kicked off with PEMA’s Board of Directors meeting to discuss plans for 2020 including the PEMA AGM, which will be held in London on March 10th and 11th. The board also approved a plan to appoint a technical writer to support PEMA’s working committees to produce reports on key issues facing the global ports sector such as safety, efficiency and sustainability.

The three-day event attracted record-high attendance, and delegates were shown the new PEMA video detailing the Association’s vision and mission. An award ceremony was also held for the 2019 PEMA Innovation Members Initiative, in which Kalmar, Konecranes and Yardeye took first, second, and third places respectively.

“Navigating a business to success can be difficult, so we’re keen to showcase the dedication, expertise and sheer hard work of our commendable winners and participants in this initiative,” explains Ottonel Popesco, PEMA President & Chairman of the Board.

“As the leading voice of the ports industry, PEMA’s goal is to support the diffusion and awareness of new technologies related to safety, automation and the environment; and we will continue this job our members entrusted to us,” he adds.

The initiative attracted entries from 21 member companies, including Baumer Huebner, Brevetti, BROSA, Cavotec, Conductix-Wampfler, Groeneveld, Igus, Shanghai Jiuneng Mechanic & Electric Manufacturing Co., Kalmar, KALP, Konecranes, Langeveld, Nantong Rainbow Heavy Machineries, Phoenix Lighting, SAMSON, SIBRE, TMEIC, Yardeye, and ZPMC.

PEMA would like to thank all participants who joined the initiative and we hope to see even more companies enter next year’s competition.

Source: PEMA