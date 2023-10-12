Pemamek Relies on OpenPDM Integrations by PROSTEP

The global provider of welding and production automation solutions Pemamek Ltd. has entered into a strategic cooperation with the PROSTEP Group. The Finnish company now offers integrations between several CAD/PDM systems and PEMA welding automation solutions to its customers in the shipbuilding and offshore industries. The integrations are implemented using components from PROSTEP’s OpenPDM SHIP product family. They enable the loss-free transfer of design and metadata to the PEMA Core software for NC programming, thereby eliminating the need for manual redesigns.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Loimaa, Finland, Pemamek Ltd. is a family-owned company that develops and manufactures welding and production automation solutions for the heavy industries. In its more than 50- year history, the company has delivered more than 15,000 welding automation solutions to customers in more than 50 countries. The export rate is over 90 per cent.

PEMA solutions are used not only in shipbuilding and the offshore industry but also in metal machining, wind tower and foundation manufacturing, power generation, the process industry and heavy engineering.

Pemamek’s customers are placing increasing value on the ability to reuse their CAD and PDM data directly for NC programming of PEMA solutions.

To avoid developing interfaces to umpteen different CAD and PDM systems themselves, the company decided to offer its customers PROSTEP’s OpenPDM SHIP integration platform together with a newly developed connector to the PEMA Core software.

The standard scope of the platform offers a large number of field-proven connectors, not only to common mechanical CAD systems such as Siemens NX, PTC Creo or 3DEXPRESSION from Dassault Systèmes, but also to shipbuilding-specific applications such as AVEVA Marine, NAPA, CADMATIC and ShipConstructor. Products designed with these systems can now be transferred to the PEMA software with little effort.

The cooperation with Pemamek puts the two companies’ many years of collaboration on a new footing and is designed to last, as Matthias Grau (Key Account Manager Shipbuilding Industry at PROSTEP) emphasizes: “We regard Pemamek as a strategic partner and want to further develop our software and services together to offer our customers the greatest possible benefit.” PROSTEP will provide its new partner with documentation, after- sales and maintenance services for the products and, if required, also support them in implementing the software in the respective customer environment.

“The cooperation with PROSTEP is a prerequisite for being able to seamlessly integrate our welding and production automation solutions into our customers’ IT infrastructure, thereby improving their digital continuity,” says Jani Hollo, Director of Projects at Pemamek. “We are pleased to have found a trusted partner in PROSTEP, who not only has a very powerful integration platform but also the necessary industry knowledge in our customer environment.”

Source: PROSTEP