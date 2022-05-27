Pemex crude exports rise 13% m/m in April, production dips

Mexican state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) said crude exports in April jumped 13% from the previous month to just over 1 million barrels of crude per day (bpd) on average, while production dipped slightly.

Crude exports reached 1.02 million bpd in April, an 11% increase year-on-year, according to Pemex’s most recent data.

Through the first four months of 2022, Pemex crude exports averaged 921,000 bpd as international oil prices surged and the company abandoned previously announced plans to drastically reduce exports this year.

In December, Pemex said it planned to more than halve exports in 2022 as part of a government drive to make Mexico self-sufficient.

Crude production at the heavily indebted company fell slightly in April to 1.67 million bpd, a 0.6% decrease from March and a 0.3% fall from April 2021.

Pemex oil production has averaged 1.67 million bpd so far in 2022, slightly below the current goal of 1.8 million bpd.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Richard Pullin)