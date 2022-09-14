Peninsula Appoints Technology Partner Veson Nautical to Increase Fleet Visibility

Peninsula, a global leader in the supply of marine fuels, has today announced its selection of Veson Nautical, a leading provider of commercial maritime software and services, as their technology partner to optimise business operations. Peninsula will be leveraging Veson’s commercial freight management system, the Veson IMOS Platform (VIP), to manage its bunker marine shipments. The platform will allow Peninsula to manage business-critical vessel and voyage related data to help improve efficiency and make informed decisions.

Matthew Dormer, Head of Chartering at Peninsula said: “To build a stronger presence in the shipping market, it is imperative that we invest in the gold standard of shipping software, as we are now at a critical mass that necessitates it.

“Technology is one of our three core pillars, however, we are aware that we need to invest in digital solutions that enhance our offering and has a strategic purpose within our business. The Veson IMOS Platform ticks all the boxes for us and will allow us to collect data on location, ETA, bunker status, fuel consumption, and more. The data collected will help strengthen stakeholder relations as well as optimise our operations.”

Peninsula is expanding its presence in shipping markets by increasing the number of both DPP and CPP FOB cargo movements, as well as trading its own assets with third party traders/oil majors. These movements will be further enhanced using the Veson IMOS Platform as a further step towards creating a dedicated Peninsula Shipping Department.

Peninsula performs over 25,000 bunker deliveries per annum. As a market-leading supplier, Peninsula is a trusted partner to over 2,000 customers in every corner of the globe. Its reputation for transparency, combined with a low risk tolerance has garnered support from a wide range of stakeholders who collectively support Peninsula as a leading marine energy supplier.

Operating a fleet of over 40 vessels, including the recently built, 8,502cbm Hercules Star, Peninsula’s goal is to continue to control its supply chain and build end-to-end solutions for its customers.

Katya Surudina, VP of Global Commercial at Veson Nautical, said: “We are very pleased to be working with Peninsula to help support their continued growth and expansion. By implementing the Veson IMOS Platform, Peninsula can finally centralize key operational and commercial data, enabling them to deliver high value solutions to their customers in a more streamlined, transparent, and end-to-end fashion than ever before. This marks an important milestone in their innovation, and we are excited to be a part of that journey.”

With the Veson IMOS Platform in place as their fundamental commercial platform, Peninsula will be able to standardize workflows and collaborate, both internally across the organization and with external stakeholders, in a way that was not possible before. This enhanced level of transparency, interconnectivity, and efficiency can unlock new opportunities for Peninsula and help support its strategic growth.

Source: Veson Nautical