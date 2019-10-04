Peninsula Petroleum Group enhances its funding in readiness for IMO 2020

Peninsula Petroleum Group (PPG), one of the world’s largest marine fuel suppliers, has announced the renewal and increase of its Asian receivables finance facility taking the group’s bank liquidity to over $800M.

PPG’s Asian facility led by HSBC, in participation with United Overseas Bank, sees the total facility amount rise from $225M to $285M with both lenders increasing their respective ticket sizes and renewing the committed tranche of the facility by a further two years.

The Asian facility follows the trend of continued support and appetite for PPG in the banking sector, which earlier this year saw the group renew, increase and add new participants to its European receivables facility together with the addition of inventory finance solutions.

These increased lines enhance the diversity and sophistication of Peninsula’s funding package beyond 2021, whilst further enabling the business to provide unique global solutions to clients in the higher price environment expected due to IMO 2020.

CEO John A. Bassadone commented, “We are confident that we have the right infrastructure and logistics in place and our worldwide platform is well positioned to face the challenges and opportunities which 2020 brings.

“We are also grateful for the endorsement of our business model received once again from our two long standing Asian banking partners and from our entire banking group. We have aligned ourselves with the right stakeholders who understand our industry and share the importance we place on compliance and the risk control functions within our business.”

Peninsula Petroleum commenced trading in 1996 and is a leading physical supplier and reseller of marine fuels operating from 18 global offices. With physical supply operations in 15 worldwide ports and global reselling coverage, Peninsula is a diversified group, covering the supply chain from cargo sourcing through to ownership and operation of a modern product tanker fleet.

• Physical supply of bunkers (ship-to-ship & ex-pipe)

• Reselling of bunkers (global traders)

• Hedging solutions

• Lubricant sales

• Superyacht supply expertise

• Cargo blending and storage

• Product tanker owners, charterers & operators

Source: Peninsula Petroleum Group