People, planet & prosperity – shipping’s priorities for the next government

Yesterday (15 May) the UK Chamber of Shipping has set out a bold vision to partner with the next government at its annual parliamentary reception in Westminster. Delivering the Goods: Shipping’s Priorities for the Next Government sets out the five priorities where the UK Government needs to take urgent action in the next parliament under the 3Ps themes of people, planet and prosperity.

Shipping is vital to the nation, with 95% of UK trade transported by ship and the next government should prioritise engaging with the sector as a strategic partner.

The campaign’s themes focus on fostering innovative high skilled jobs across the UK, ensuring the UK becomes a global leader in decarbonising shipping and underpinning the long term prosperity of the country. Each of the Chamber’s priorities for the next government is linked to at least one of the 3Ps.

The Chamber is calling on the next government to:

• Deliver a net zero shipping strategy, building on the Clean Maritime Plan.

• Commit to funding SMarT to the end of the next Parliament.

• Introduce a temporary extension for lifeline ferry services from the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

• Review of measures likely to cause disruption to trade or travel at UK maritime borders, including the forthcoming EU Entry/Exit System.

• Work with industry to inspire and enable the next generation to have a career in the maritime industry.

Commenting on the launch UK Chamber of Shipping CEO Rhett Hatcher said:

“The UK’s shipping industry is the lifeblood of the country’s economy and our priorities for the next Government will increase the attractiveness of the UK as a place for shipping business, generating jobs and growth country-wide and enable the sector to achieve its commitment to reach net zero.

“The next government will need to quickly grasp both the immediate and longer term priorities of our sector and I look forward to working in partnership with them to ensure that shipping remains at the heart of the country’s economic prosperity and social wellbeing.”

Source: UK Chamber of Shipping