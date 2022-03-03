“People power” fuelling ticket sales at Nor-Shipping 2022

Nor-Shipping 2022 has announced that ticket sales for key events across its 4-7 April activity programme are “beyond expectations”, with the Opening Party selling out after only one week and “very limited” availability for the Ocean Leadership Conference and Closing Party. Organisers note that “a hunger to meet up again” is driving interest, bookings and excitement for what is being seen as the first major, post-pandemic, international maritime and ocean industry event week.

The last Nor-Shipping took place in summer 2019, attracting over 50,000 participants to Oslo and Lillestrøm, with exhibitors drawn from over 60 nations. With the recent removal of all coronavirus restrictions in Norway, in addition to freer international travel, organisers are hoping to emulate that success, offering some 22,000 sq m of exhibition space and a wide array of knowledge sharing and networking events.

Back to business

With just five weeks to go, Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping, says the industry “simply can’t wait”.

“At the heart of this business is a global community of stakeholders that, we’re told, absolutely longs to step away from their screens and meet up face-to-face again,” she notes. “That’s generating a tangible sense of excitement that we haven’t experienced in quite some time. This is finally happening… so any doubts have fallen away and that’s powering sales and bookings at unprecedented levels.”

She continues: “Let’s face it. Digital solutions are excellent for keeping in touch, but when it comes to networking, doing deals, forging partnerships, understanding innovation and sharing knowledge there’s no substitute for personal chemistry and interaction. Our audience has been robbed of that for opportunity for two years. It’s time to really get back to business.”

Quality counts

Nor-Shipping’s Opening Party, taking place 4 April in Oslo, is the first headline event to completely sell out. The Ocean Leadership Conference – where C-level executives will gather to hear speakers including former NATO chief Anders Fogh Rasmussen, Kjerstin Braathen, CEO DNB, Kitack Lim, Secretary General IMO, and many more – is close behind. Due to high demand, the capacity for this event was increased from an initial 600 to 950.

“We’ve tried to put together an activity programme with something for everyone looking to prosper in the ocean space,” comments Knut Erik Dahle, Nor-Shipping Head of Conference and Event. “From the conferences and knowledge sharing events – including the Blue Talks and Maritime Hydrogen Conference – through to the socialising at After Work at Aker Brygge in Oslo city centre, we’ve aimed to create arenas where you can rub shoulders with the people capable of turning potential into business success.

“Nor-Shipping is unique in terms of the quality and diversity of the audience it attracts, and that is an essential ingredient when it comes to delivering real value from these activities. I think this year will be better than ever, and certainly more anticipated after our time apart, so it’s a good idea to ensure attendance while the availability is still there.”

Alongside the main exhibition in Lillestrøm, other key events include Nor-Shipping’s Technical Seminars, The International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit, the [email protected] programme, The Blue Economy Start-up Day, and more. For full details of the schedule please see https://www.nor-shipping.com/programme/.

Source: Nor-Shipping 2022