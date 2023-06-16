People, Technology, Sustainability and Partnership at the heart of Columbia Group launch

Today marks the launch of the Columbia Group, an exciting milestone in its journey to create a stronger, more integrated organisation that embodies its core values and which will propel it towards future success.

The Columbia Group is the culmination of the collective strength and expertise of its Group companies and, together, will provide the full spectrum of integrated maritime, logistics, leisure and energy services, delivering exceptional value to its customers and stakeholders.

The move will not only consolidate Columbia Group’s market strength but will signal a commitment to an exciting future. The integration will unlock numerous benefits for all employees and seafarers, enabling enhanced collaboration, knowledge sharing, and career growth opportunities across its global network.

A new Columbia Group logo has also been developed with the design representing the three levels of the Columbia Group ecosystem: Management, Group Companies and Preferred Partners. The logo embodies the Group’s growth through open communication and transparency, empowering businesses to grow sustainably while unlocking opportunities through diversity and inclusion at an operational level.

At the heart of the Columbia Group lie three pillars which will drive progress and shape its future: People powered by Technology, Sustainability, and Partnerships/Joint Ventures.

“This is an exciting time for us,” said Mark O’Neil, President and CEO of the Columbia Group.

“People, both ashore and onboard, are our greatest asset. As we embark on this journey, we remain committed to empowering our employees through continuous learning, leadership development, and collaboration. Our focus on technology will enable us to harness innovation, streamline processes, and deliver exceptional experiences to our clients. By leveraging cutting-edge tools and digital solutions, we will enhance efficiency, boost productivity, and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving industry,” he said.

Sustainability is deeply ingrained in the DNA of Columbia’s organisation as it recognises its responsibility to protect the environment and contribute to the well-being of the communities in which it operates. The Columbia Group will continue to prioritise sustainable practices, integrating environmental, social, and governance considerations into its decision-making processes.

Mr. O’Neil added: “Strategic partnerships and joint ventures have been instrumental in our growth and success and Columbia will further amplify its impact by fostering collaborations with like-minded organisations that share its values and vision. These partnerships will unlock new opportunities, expand our global reach, and enhance our collective capabilities.”

The creation of the integrated maritime services platform will further enable the Columbia Group to deliver exceptional value to its clients.

Source: The Columbia Group