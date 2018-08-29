People’s Republic Of China (PRC): Discharge Standards For Water Pollutants From Ships

Your Managers bring to Members’ attention the recently released joint publication by China Classification Society (CCS) and INTERTANKO, China National Standard: Discharge Standard for Water Pollutants from Ships. The Standard stipulates the control requirements and testing requirements for the discharge of oily wastewater and sewage from ships, the requirements for the control of the discharge of wastewater containing noxious liquid substances and garbage from ships, as well as the implementation and supervision of the Standard.

This Standard is applicable to the waters of the People’s Republic of China and any sea areas under its jurisdiction, as well as for the supervision and management of the discharge of oily wastewater and sewage, wastewater containing noxious liquid substances and ship garbage within such water areas. This Standard does not apply to temporary emissions necessary for the safety of ships or for the safety of life at sea.

Copies of the Standard are provided both in English and Mandarin. Inquiries associated with this publication should be directed to Dr. William Moore, Senior Vice President, by e-mail at [email protected] or Ms. Danielle Centeno, Assistant Vice President – Loss Prevention & Survey Compliance, at [email protected]

Source: The American Club