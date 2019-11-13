Peregrino 2 Topside Sail Away

This December we’re bringing a new platform to Brazil. The new Peregrino C platform will be installed at the field by the heavy lift vessel Sleipnir. The jacket left the Netherlands in October, now followed by the topside from Texas and the living quarters from Stord, Norway. At the same time, we’re installing subsea equipment and pipelines on the seabed at the field. Once the platform comes on stream late 2020 it will create approximately 350 long term jobs offshore and onshore Brazil.

Source: Equinor