Perfecting port management and efficiency

An intensive training on port management and operational efficiency was delivered to high-level officials and decision-makers from maritime and port authorities around the world. The annual five-week course, delivered by the Institut Portuaire d’Enseignement et de Recherche (IPER), concluded on 11 October in le Havre, France.

The 33rd Advanced Course on Port Operations and Management welcomed 19 participants from 19 countries. Seven of these participants were women.

The course includes class-based training and site visits. Lectures were delivered in French and English on a variety of ports matters, including shipping and port economy, port organization, ship call operations and management, port security, port technology and information systems, port works and maintenance, port marketing and port environment. IMO delivered a presentation on getting ports closer to IMO.

The Course was sponsored, among others, by IMO, the French port Administration and the Port and Maritime Union of Le Havre.

*Algeria, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Jamaica, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Philippines, Senegal, Somalia, United Republic of Tanzania and Togo.

Source: IMO