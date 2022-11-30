Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Commitment Letter from Alpha Bank

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that it has accepted a commitment letter whereby it intends to enter into an agreement for a new term loan facility of up to US$22,000,000.00 with Alpha Bank A.E. (the “Facility”) through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. This Facility is subject to the completion of customary closing conditions and the execution of a final loan agreement by the Company and its lenders. Proceeds from this Facility will be used to finance up to about 50% of the purchase price of the previously announced 2013 built LR2 tanker vessel the Company has agreed to acquire, the M/T Fos Hamilton, to be renamed P. Long Beach. This Facility shall bear interest at the rate of SOFR plus 2.35% per annum.

The Facility will be repayable in twenty (20) consecutive quarterly installments of US$550,000.00 each, and concurrent with the twentieth quarterly installment, the Company will owe a balloon payment of US$11,000,000.00.

Commenting on this commitment letter, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our relationship with Alpha Bank, established with the first loan facility of US$18.25 million secured by the M/T P. Aliki. This commitment letter is indicative of the continued confidence in our Company demonstrated by our new lender with another long-term loan facility at attractive terms. We expect to drawdown this Facility upon delivery of our eighth vessel, the LR2 Aframax tanker, M/T P. Long Beach in December 2022. With a recently expanded and renewed fleet, we look forward to further enhancing our fixed revenues of approximately US$85 million with lucrative spot charter rates secured mainly through our pool agreements thereby capturing the strong prevailing market conditions and generating significant cash flow.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.