Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of the Aframax Tanker “Blue Moon”

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the m/t Blue Moon (formerly “Maersk Jeddah”), a 2011-built Aframax tanker vessel of 104,623 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in June 2019.

Including the newly delivered m/t Blue Moon, Performance Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 4 container vessels (2 Post-Panamax and 2 Panamax) and 1 Aframax tanker vessel. The Company also expects to take delivery of one Aframax tanker vessel by the beginning of November 2019.

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s current fleet of vessels are employed primarily on time charters with leading charterers.

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.