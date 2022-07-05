Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery Of The Aframax Tanker Vessel

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the M/T P. Sophia (formerly “Maran Sagitta”), a 2009-built Aframax tanker of 105,071 dwt that the Company entered into an agreement to purchase in June 2022.

Commenting on the delivery, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of the M/T P. Sophia, which increases our fleet to a total of six Aframax Tankers, all currently operating in the firm spot charter market. The addition of this high specification vessel, in excellent condition, having its special survey passed and ballast water treatment system installed, enhances the position of our Company to take advantage of the prevailing high charter rate environment within the crude oil tanker sector. Furthermore, we believe the acquisition price and prompt delivery will prove to be very advantageous to our Company as we anticipate that the tanker market is in the early stages of a prolonged recovery in charter rates and asset values. We remain focused on capturing the upside of the crude oil tanker market and generating strong cashflows.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.