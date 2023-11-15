Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Filing of Amendment No. 2 to the Solicitation and Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) an Amendment No. 2 to the Solicitation/Recommendation Statement on Schedule 14D-9 filed by the Company with the SEC on October 25, 2023, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto filed by the Company with the SEC on November 6, 2023 (together, the “Schedule 14D-9”), in connection with the cash tender offer (the “Offer”) commenced by Sphinx Investment Corp. (the “Offeror”), to purchase from the shareholders of the Company all outstanding shares of the Company’s common shares, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”), and the associated preferred stock purchase rights (the “Rights” and, together with the Common Shares, the “Shares”), at a price of $3.00 per Share in cash, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Amended and Restated Offer to Purchase, dated October 30, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”), as set forth in the Offeror’s Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO filed with the SEC on October 11, 2023, as amended by Amendment No. 1 and Amendment No. 2 thereto filed by the Offeror with the SEC on October 30, 2023 (together, the “Schedule TO”). Pursuant to the Offer to Purchase, unless the Offer is extended by the Offeror, the Offer and withdrawal rights thereunder will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on November 15, 2023.

As previously announced, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed a Special Committee of independent and disinterested directors of the Board (the “Special Committee”) to review, evaluate and make recommendations on behalf of the Company to the shareholders of the Company with respect to the Offer, and the Special Committee unanimously determined, for the reasons discussed in the Schedule 14D-9, that the Offer is not in the best interests of the Company or its shareholders and recommended on behalf of the Company that the Company’s shareholders reject the offer and not tender any Shares pursuant to the Offer.

The Company’s Schedule 14D-9 and the Offeror’s Schedule TO may be obtained at no charge at the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. The Company urges each shareholder to review the Schedule 14D-9 as well as the Offer materials included in the Offeror’s Schedule TO to make its own decision regarding the Offer based on the available information.

