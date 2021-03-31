Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Initiation of Analyst Coverage by H.C. Wainwright & Co.

Recent News

  

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tankers, today announced that H.C. Wainwright & Co. has initiated analyst coverage of the Company with a “Buy” rating and US$11.00 price target.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

All reports prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and not necessarily those of the Company. The Company is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timing of analyst reports.
