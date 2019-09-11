Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Receipt of NASDAQ Notice

Performance Shipping Inc. (DCIX), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, yesterday announced that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) dated September 6, 2019, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock for 30 consecutive business days, from July 24, 2019 to September 5, 2019, was below the minimum $1.00 per share bid price requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until March 4, 2020.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock during this grace period and will consider its options, including a reverse stock split, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Global Select Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. In the event the Company does not regain compliance within the 180-day grace period and it meets all other listing standards and requirements, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period.

The Company intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, the Company’s common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. The Company’s business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.