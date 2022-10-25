Performance Shipping inc. Announces the sale of 2007 built m/t p. Fos for US$34 million

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2007-built Aframax tanker vessel “M/T P. Fos”, with delivery to the buyer during November 2022, for a gross sale price of US$34.0 million.

Commenting on the sale, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“Aframax tanker values have appreciated significantly during this year, and although the tanker market continues to enjoy strong fundamentals and prospects, we believe that the sale price we concluded for M/T P. Fos renders the disposal tactically advantageous and financially attractive. The sale is part of our fleet renewal process as we expect to use the net cash proceeds from this disposition estimated at US$25 million, along with a marginal level of new debt, to acquire a younger Aframax tanker with possibly higher specifications. With this sale, we also reduce the average age and increase the competitiveness of our fleet. These actions, when combined with the deliveries of our newly acquired tankers, M/T P. Aliki and M/T P. Monterey, anticipated to take place during the next two months, will position our Company to take advantage of the promising charter rate environment and generate strong cash flow going forward.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.