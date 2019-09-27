Performance Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Post-Panamax Container Vessel, the m/v Pucon

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that it has signed, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, a Memorandum of Agreement to sell to an unaffiliated third party the 2006-built vessel “Pucon”, with delivery to the buyer latest by December 5, 2019, for a sale price of US$20.215 million before commissions.

Upon completion of the aforementioned sale and the previously announced sale of a Panamax container vessel, the m/v Pamina, Performance Shipping Inc.’s fleet will consist of 2 container vessels (1 Post-Panamax and 1 Panamax) and one Aframax tanker vessel. The Company also expects to take delivery of one Aframax tanker vessel by the beginning of November 2019.



Source: Performance Shipping Inc.