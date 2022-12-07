Performance Shipping Inc. Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) has confirmed that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The letter noted that, as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common shares having been at $1.00 per share or greater for at least ten consecutive business days, from November 15, 2022 through November 29, 2022, the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and the matter is now closed.

Commenting on this, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“As a publicly listed company since 2011, we are very pleased to maintain our listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.