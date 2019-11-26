Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Net Loss of $20 Million for 9-Month Period

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of containerships and tanker vessels, yesterday reported a net loss of $18.1 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to a net loss of $6.3 million for the same period of 2018. The loss for the third quarter of 2019 includes $17.4 million of impairment charges for one vessel, while the loss for the third quarter of 2018 includes $4.8 million of impairment charges for one vessel.

Voyage and time charter revenues were $6.3 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $5.2 million for the same period of 2018. This increase is primarily attributable to the increase in size of the Company’s fleet following the acquisition of the tanker vessel “Blue Moon” in August 2019.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, amounted to $19.8 million, compared to a net loss of $52.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $17.7 million of impairment charges for two vessels, while the loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 includes $20.4 million of impairment charges for two vessels and $16.7 million of aggregate loss on sale of seven vessels. Voyage and time charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, amounted to $16.3 million, compared to $19.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018.

As of November 25, 2019, the Company had 49,021,001 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.