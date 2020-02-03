Performance Shipping Inc. Repurchases Under The Previously Announced Share Buyback Program

Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, today announced that, since January 29, 2020, it has repurchased an aggregate of 127,543 common shares under its previously announced share buyback program (the “Program”) at an average price of $0.8091 per share. All common shares repurchased under the Program have been or will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancelation of all shares repurchased under the Program, the Company will have 49,173,530 common shares issued and outstanding. In addition, the Company’s issued and outstanding Series B-2 preferred shares have been reduced from 1,500 to 1,300.

Commenting on the repurchases, Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer stated:

“The Company is pleased to have begun implementing its share buyback program to return value to shareholders. We believe current market conditions represent an attractive opportunity to purchase common shares at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. We remain confident with our diversification into the tanker sector, which positively contributed to our 2019 fourth-quarter results.”

Source: Performance Shipping Inc.