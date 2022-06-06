Performance Team – A Maersk company announces plans for new cold chain facility in New Jersey

Performance Team – A Maersk Company continues to expand and integrate end-to-end cold chains with the announcement of a new cold storage facility in Dayton, New Jersey opening in October 2022 to serve imports and exports.

“We’re adding more cold chain capacity to serve the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area demand. This integrates with Maersk’s Ocean Services and their first port of call in Elizabeth, NJ and the consumption patterns generated by the 20 million consumers who live within the metropolitan area, said Jason Walker, Executive Vice President of Operations at Performance Team – A Maersk Company.

End-to-end supply chain solutions are created by Maersk’s Ocean services calling APM Terminals Elizabeth, New Jersey that can be integrated with Maersk Customs Services, USA Inc. customs clearance expertise and Performance Team – A Maersk Company’s 60+ warehouses and Transportation services – designed to serve storage, fulfillment, distribution and inland transportation needs. Transpacific, Transatlantic, South America, Central America, Africa and Middle East markets are all served by Maersk, Sealand and Hamburg Sud ocean carrier services via the Port of New York/New Jersey.

Performance Team – A Maersk Company New Jersey operations offer ideal access to the city’s major ports with a dedicated fleet of trucks and chassis used between the warehouse and the port to expedite inland transit for refrigerated cargoes.

“Cold chain business in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan area continues strong and our plans are to expand supply chain capacity in this market to serve the growth aspirations of our exporters and importers with our integrated model,” said Diogo Lobo, Regional Head of Cold Chain for Maersk North America. Commodities include fish, poultry, beef, pork, fruits and vegetables.

The Dayton facility will open in October 2022 and be operated by Performance Team – A Maersk Company. Site selection was based on close proximity to the container port at Elizabeth, NJ as well as one hour drive from the port of Philadelphia and 2.5 hrs to Baltimore and Delaware. The facility features 167,812 square feet of space with 13,000 rack positions, 30 dock doors, a dry sprinkler system, refrigerated dock, trailer plug-ins, in-house clearance, refrigerated and frozen storage, 24 hour monitoring and a back-up generator. USDA import/export services, repack, re-boxing, labeling and co-packing are also available. Certifications include USDA approved, SQF certification and HACCP. Location address is 20 Tower Rd, Dayton, NJ 08512.

Source: Performance Team – A Maersk Company