Performance Team – A Maersk Company buys 16 battery-electric trucks for Southern California warehousing and distribution fleet

Performance Team – A Maersk Company is adding 16 new, Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks to its transportation fleet to replace 16 diesel trucks as part of Maersk’s Environment Social Governance (ESG) strategy to decarbonize logistics. The order reflects the company’s responsible procurement efforts to integrate ESG into its business activities.

Jason Walker, Executive Vice President of Operations of Performance Team – A Maersk Company said “We’re seeing a 30% growth rate in our Warehousing and Distribution business. Customers are looking for more truck power to meet high volume delivery demands. This new order of Volvo VNR Electric trucks will give us firsthand experience on their performance carrying regional loads and environmental benefits. Our findings will help determine next steps in our fleet modernization and the electric infrastructure necessary for future operations.”

In addition to zero tailpipe emissions, the Volvo VNR Electric trucks simplify maintenance and improve working conditions for drivers by offering state-of-the-art responsiveness, a quieter cab free of engine-related vibrations, and by eliminating exposure to diesel fuel and exhaust.

“We are excited to partner with Performance Team – A Maersk Company as they begin their fleet electrification journey, said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. Deploying VNR Electric trucks in the very near future on logistics routes in California is a true testament to moving electromobility and sustainable transport solutions forward in the trucking industry.”

Volvo Trucks is leading in Class 8 heavy-duty battery-electric electromobility solutions. Built in a Dublin, Virginia factory – the order will arrive in Q4 and reflects the largest order of VNR Electric models to date of Volvo electric trucks.

Performance Team – A Maersk Company is participating in a State of California South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) grant to reduce emissions in the transportation sector by replacing diesel trucks with electric trucks and creating new, future charging infrastructure.

El Segundo, California-based Performance Team – A Maersk Company operates a North America warehousing and distribution network of 45 locations and a fleet of 215 trucks. The company will soon integrate Maersk’s North America new E-commerce logistics acquisition, Visible Supply Chain Management’s nine fulfillment centers for enhanced direct-to-consumer services.

Source: Maersk