Permian water woes

Water management is quickly becoming one of the most significant risks to Permian tight oil growth.

As Permian wells pump out more oil, waste water disposal volumes are expected to double by 2021, with potentially serious consequences if not carefully controlled. The issue is becoming increasingly costly to manage as simple solutions are exhausted.

With water infrastructure nearing peak capacity, how can producers cap costs and minimise operational risks?

What role do midstream companies play in addressing water issues?

Midstream companies are well placed to tackle water management challenges and have a crucial role to play. These companies are able to link multiple operator positions and offer economies of scale.

Our new multi-client study “Hell or high water? Will water be the next bottleneck in the Permian Basin?” examines the outlook for Permian wells as volumes of produced water continue to soar. Fill out the form to find out more about this study.

Source: Wood Mackenzie