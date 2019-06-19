Persian Gulf tensions offer South Korea the chance to clear surplus naphtha barrels

Logistics jitters in Persian Gulf waters following the latest tanker fire incident could provide South Korea with a golden opportunity to offload its growing naphtha stockpiles as regional end-users increasingly show preference for North Asian supplies over Middle Eastern cargoes.

South Korean refiners have been struggling to clear their light distillate products this year, both in domestic and international markets. The country’s naphtha stockpiles rose 18% year on year to a year-to-date high of 13.54 million barrels in April, latest data from state-run Korea National Oil Corp. showed.

The increase comes despite the country reducing imports of naphtha this year, and has been attributed to major domestic naphtha cracking centers (NCCs) increasing the use of LPG over naphtha as feedstock due mainly to the softening price of LPG amid a slew of arbitrage inflows from the US and Canada.

South Korea imported 67.04 million barrels of naphtha over January-April, down 3% on year, while imports of LPG surged 53% over the same period to 1.87 million barrels, the KNOC data showed.

In addition, scheduled cracker turnarounds in spring further pared back the country’s naphtha consumption and increased the buildup of stocks.

South Korea’s Hanwha Total Petrochemical shut its naphtha-fed steam cracker on March 28 for debottlenecking works and its restart was subsequently pushed back to the second week of June from the originally scheduled May 8 due to labor strikes. Korea Petrochemical Industries Co.’s (KPIC’s) steam cracker in Onsan, with an ethylene production capacity of 800,000 mt/year, was also shut for turnaround earlier in Q2.

DOMESTIC SUPPLY, STOCKS

In Q3, South Korean petrochemical makers will likely adopt a cautious approach in naphtha and LPG procurement from their major suppliers in the Middle East including the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait amid growing concerns over the safe passage of their spot and term Arab Gulf cargoes.

The country’s major ethylene producers LG Chemical, KPIC, Lotte Chemical, Hanwha Total, Yeochun Naphtha Cracking Center (YNCC) and SK Global Chemical are all likely shift focus to consumption of domestic naphtha supply until the geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf subside, company officials told S&P Global Platts.

“We have enough naphtha stockpiles, so we will not rush to import naphtha from the Middle East,” an official at Hanwha Total Petrochemical said.

YNCC said it has been relying on naphtha from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Kuwait Petroleum Corp. under term contracts, but can also utilize naphtha stockpiles if necessary.

“It’s going to cost a lot more to bring in naphtha and LPG from the traditional Arab Gulf suppliers anyway as insurance and freight premiums spike due to the tensions … probably best to make most of [naphtha] feedstocks at home and from regional [East and South Asian] markets,” said a source at another South Korean petrochemical company.

The Gulf of Oman incident is likely to push freight rates for cargoes loading in the region higher, while adding to insurance and security costs, even as state-run agencies step up the drive to enhance maritime protection, several market participants in Europe and Asia said.

Some shipowners said their insurers were already seeking a higher premium for loading in the Persian Gulf.

They also pointed out their ability to pass this premium on to charterers will hinge on the overall market situation, including the demand and supply of tankers.

EXPORTS PUSH

In addition, South Korean refiners and petrochemical companies could step up efforts to increase their naphtha exports to Japan and Taiwan as a way to clear the lofty inventory levels, industry sources in Seoul said.

South Korea’s naphtha exports to Taiwan totaled 2.51 million barrels over January-April, almost a threefold jump from 919,000 barrels in the same period a year earlier, KNOC data showed. Exports to Japan increased 32% over the same period to 6.92 million barrels.

The Asian naphtha market gained some support from unexpected buying interest emerging from Taiwan last Friday, Asian trade sources said.

Taiwan’s state-owned CPC Corp. is seeking 75,000 mt of naphtha for arrival in Kaohsiung in mid-July in a private negotiation extended to its usual suppliers as it hunts for a replacement cargo for the one that caught fire near the Gulf of Oman last week, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

CPC’s naphtha cargo was aboard the Front Altair, a 2016 built and Marshall Island flagged Long Range II tanker that caught fire amid concerns of a possible attack.

Still, CPC noted that it currently has 75 days’ worth of safety stocks for gasoline and 45 days of stocks for naphtha, adding that the supply impact of the incident has been limited.

The state-owned refiner said it will continue to monitor the safety stock levels and, if necessary, adjust its refinery operating rates in consideration of its planned naphtha import and stock levels.

