Pertamina buys 3 NWS condensate cargoes for Nov delivery – sources

19/09/2019

Indonesia’s Pertamina has bought three cargoes of Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate at discounts of about $3.50-$4 a barrel to dated Brent on a free-on-board (FOB) equivalent basis, three traders said.

The cargoes were bought for November delivery, they said.

The sellers were not immediately known.

The cargoes are for Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), operator of a condensate splitter in Indonesia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

