Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Pertamina buys one NWS condensate cargo for April delivery – sources

Pertamina buys one NWS condensate cargo for April delivery – sources

in Freight News 04/02/2020

Indonesia’s Pertamina has bought one cargo of Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate for April delivery, three trade sources said on Monday.

The cargo was bought at a premium of around $1.5 a barrel to dated Brent for arrival over April 1-3, two of them said.

The seller of the cargo was not immediately known; companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

The cargo was for Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), operator of a condensate splitter in Indonesia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software