Pertamina buys one NWS condensate cargo for April delivery – sources

Indonesia’s Pertamina has bought one cargo of Australia’s North West Shelf (NWS) condensate for April delivery, three trade sources said on Monday.

The cargo was bought at a premium of around $1.5 a barrel to dated Brent for arrival over April 1-3, two of them said.

The seller of the cargo was not immediately known; companies do not typically comment on such commercial matters.

The cargo was for Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama (TPPI), operator of a condensate splitter in Indonesia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Shu Zhang)