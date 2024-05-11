Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) Welcomes 2 VLGC Tankers to Its Fleet, Takes Top-Tier Position in ASEAN LPG Transport

PT Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) is solidifying its position as a top-tier player in ASEAN LPG transport by acquiring two additional Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), named VLGC Pertamina Gas Caspia and VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia.

These VLGCs signify more than mere vessels; but a testament to international collaboration, technological advancement, and an unwavering commitment to bolstering Indonesia’s energy security. We believe this international collaboration can enhance the capabilities of PIS, as part of Pertamina, in strengthening energy infrastructure,” Hattari emphasized on Thursday (09/05).

He stressed these vessels’ timely arrival and pivotal role in LPG distribution, championing a more eco-friendly energy solution for both industries and households.

“The arrival of these VLGCs signals our unwavering dedication to strengthening Indonesia’s maritime industry. As we expand our fleet with advanced, modern vessels, we create opportunities for our skilled workforce, boost our maritime capabilities, and elevate Indonesia’s standing as a leading regional force in the shipping sector,” added Hattari.

CEO of Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), Yoki Firnandi, stated that the addition of these vessels positions PIS as the foremost VLGC fleet owner in Southeast Asia, bolstering the fleet to a total of seven vessels. “As we continue to grow our environmentally-friendly VLGC fleet, we affirm our commitment to supporting the energy transition and fostering sustainable business development.”

These vessels are currently the world’s largest environmentally-friendly giant gas tankers equipped with the latest technology. The vessels were named after flowers: Caspia symbolizes success and memories, while Dahlia represents happiness and respect.

The new tankers are prioritized for international routes and scheduled to embark on their inaugural voyage from Houston, Texas in the US in early May 2024. Currently, there are 419 VLGC tankers sailing around the world, with an average ship age of 10.08 years. With the addition of two new fleets, PIS now has seven VLGC tankers with an average age of 3.42 years.

“The PIS VLGC vessels’ relatively young average age is advantageous, ensuring operational quality, compliance with regulations, utilization of new technology to reduce emissions, and competitiveness,” stated Yoki.

Previously, PIS also had several new environmentally-friendly dual-fuel LPG tankers in Indonesia, including Pertamina Gas 1, Pertamina Gas 2, Pertamina Gas Amaryllis, Pertamina Gas Tulip, and Pertamina Gas Bergenia.

Furthermore, VLGC Pertamina Gas Caspia and VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia also have several superior features, such as the highest load flexibility in their class, up to 39 cargo combinations, and full accommodation anti-piracy measures for crew safety and comfort.

In fact, the VLGC Pertamina Gas Dahlia is directly managed by PIS and operated by a fully Indonesian crew.

As part of Pertamina’s sustainability commitments, the vessels are equipped with energy-saving devices and shaft generators that increase fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, and they use environmentally-friendly dual-fuel and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce acid rain (NOx) pollution.

With the addition of these vessels, PIS’s fleet now totals 102 units, comprising Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Suezmax vessels, and other fleets of various sizes, with 60 of them serving international routes.

Source: Pertamina International Shipping