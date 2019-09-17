Pertamina to receive 1st crude purchase from ExxonMobil’s Cepu Block production share

Recent News

  
Pertamina is set its to receive on September 20 its first crude oil purchase from ExxonMobil’s Indonesian unit Cepu block production share, Director General of oil and gas at the Energy Ministry Djoko Siswanto told reporters.

The “first purchase will be 600,000 barrels,” Siswanto said.

A spokeswoman for Pertamina told Reuters the company had agreed to buy 1 shipment of 650,000 barrels from ExxonMobile’s Cepu block production to be delivered to its Balikpapan refinery in September.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Toby Chopra)

