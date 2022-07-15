Peter Aarsen Appointed CEO of Yanmar’s Energy System Business

Leading global energy systems provider, Yanmar Energy System Co., Ltd., has announced the appointment of Peter Aarsen as Executive Officer of Yanmar Holdings in charge of Energy Systems Business. In his new role, Aarsen will oversee Yanmar’s global energy system business. Peter Aarsen served as President of Yanmar Europe B.V., Yanmar’s European headquarters, from 2014.

“I am looking forward to taking on this new challenge in the energy domain,” said Peter Aarsen. “The sector is changing and I’m excited to be a part of the new solutions and growth opportunities that this provides.”

A global leader in energy solutions, Yanmar Energy System is active in the development, manufacturing, sales, installation, and maintenance of air conditioning and power generation systems, including cogeneration, as well as operation, support, and remote monitoring services. Recent years have seen the company expand into new markets with hydrogen technology as well as activities towards decarbonization with the establishment of a Carbon Neutral Business Promotion Office.

Outgoing Yanmar Energy System President, Tetsuya Yamamoto, who has just been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Representative Director of Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., welcomed Peter Aarsen to his new role.

“Peter has become increasingly involved in the energy systems business which has benefited from his extensive technical knowledge and experience,” said Yamamoto. “His proven effectiveness in growing teams that drive revenue growth and profitability will ensure Yanmar Energy System continues to build on its global success.”

Source: Yanmar