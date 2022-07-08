Peter Döhle Group Steers Fleets Towards The Seably Maritime Training Marketplace

Seably, the global online marketplace for maritime bespoke training is proud to welcome the Peter Döhle Group fleets and their crew to the Seably marketplace.

Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG is one of the world’s largest shipping companies headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, with numerous offices, subsidiaries, and partner companies located worldwide. The Group provides tailor-made solutions for the whole shipping industry covering a wide range of services including financial and technical support, as well as chartering, sale and purchase, insurance and crew management. With this agreement, the Group confirms it will engage 130 of its fleet vessels as part of their maritime training and development. Over 5,500 Peter Döhle seafarers will now access the latest quality maritime eLearning and content available on the Seably marketplace.

The decision to confirm Seably for maritime training for the Peter Döhle fleets followed a detailed process of in-depth research, trials and due diligence. This included the marketplace technology, the quality of the content, its eLearning components and the benefits of the online digital platform underpinning the marketplace.

Rainer Starke, Training Manager, Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG spoke about the process. He said, “Before deciding on Seably, we had a series of different providers and learning platforms. Our goal was to establish a solution which is easy to implement and offers a wide variety of training. We embarked on a thorough market research exercise, where we looked at possible solutions for our fleets. When we came across Seably, we were attracted to its unique approach. So, we asked a number of our captains to trial it “under cover”. They logged in as normal users and provided us with very good positive feedback.”

Mr Holger Egener, Head of HR at Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG added, “The other winning factor was the system itself. The cloud-based solution – which does not need installation of any additional software – is fully aligned to our security protocols. With Seably, crew can access the marketplace from anywhere, on their own devices, at sea or on shore. That means that if we need to reach out to our seafarers to bring training options to their attention, they can immediately access them and download them on to their devices. Nowadays every seafarer has a smartphone, so we are working with systems and devices that are familiar and easily accessible. Wrap this all up in a solution that is delivered by specialists who are there to respond to our requests, who are available to answer all our questions and who also made it easy for us to conclude – then you can see why we believe that Seably is the right solution for us.”

Through this arrangement, Peter Döhle seafarers have access to both their bespoke company content as well free and full access to the dedicated and exclusive content, tools and learning plans, all available on the Seably marketplace.

Andrea Lodolo, CEO of the Swedish-owned Seably platform, warmly welcomed the Peter Döhle Group on the Seably marketplace, “I am delighted to welcome the Peter Döhle fleets and seafarers to Seably. We are immensely proud that a large and prestigious organisation such as the Peter Döhle Group has chosen Seably as its eLearning partner. As a premier destination for seafarers, superyachts and shipping companies globally, at Seably they will access new immersive technologies and dedicated content in addition to professional, well-being and mental health support.”

Seably is an online platform offering exclusive courses for the maritime industry. It is owned by the Swedish Shipowners’ Association and was built for seafarers by seafarers, providing them with affordable and free access to the latest maritime training and development for real-life learning. This high-tech platform maximises the new technologies in virtual training and eLearning and has more than 450 dedicated courses developed by industry specialists and practitioners, covering a wide range of topics and skills. Uniquely, it has a shared revenue algorithm for the international community of course providers. The Seably platform can be accessed online and offline, at any time on land or at sea using apps, PCs and mobile devices.

Source: Seably