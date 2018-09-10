Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-Kg Signs Agreement With Erma First For BWTS

German based company, Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG signed an Agreement with ERMA FIRST S.A., manufacturer of Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS), on the 6th of September 2018, during the SMM 2018 exhibition, for the installation of BWTS onboard its vessels. ERMA First is represented in Germany by MOE Marine & Offshore Equipment, who has handled this prestige project during the last 18 months.

After a thorough review of the different Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS), Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG has decided to partner with ERMA FIRST for the delivery of its approved BWTS on their entire fleet, comprised of different sizes and types of vessels, including but not limited to Bulk Carriers and Container Vessels.

Konstantinos Stampedakis, Managing Director of ERMA FIRST commented: ‘It is our honor to work with such a well-esteemed company. Our aim is to provide a full service package that includes regulation compliance, low capital costs, system operation simplicity, low energy requirements and a vast after sales support network, in order to make sure that both parties remain satisfied and our mutual benefits are met. We are confident that we will meet our customer’s needs at the most professional and efficient way.”

The ERMA FIRST BWTS FIT is USCG type approved and IMO approved for nearly all water types. Their BWTS is simple, flexible, and suitable for small and large ballast-pump capacities. In addition, it comes with a small footprint and low power consumption.

During ballasting, the water goes through the filter, where organisms and sediment (with a diameter larger than 40 microns) are separated and further discharged overboard. The filtered water enters the Electrolytic Cell. Naturally, from the chlorides of the water, free chlorine is produced through the electrolysis process at a very low concentration (around 4-6 mg/L). The treated water then, enters the ballast tanks. During de-ballasting, the system will only monitor the residual oxidants and will further intervene if necessary. The main stages of the system (filtration and disinfection) are bypassed.

Source: ERMA First