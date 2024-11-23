Peter Wikström appointed CFO of APM Terminals

Peter Wikström comes to APM Terminals after having recently served as Head of Mergers & Acquisitions at Maersk – a role he assumed in 2019 – where he built Maersk’s M&A muscle and led the most critical acquisitions that Maersk has conducted. Since 2023, Peter has also served as Head of Strategic Brands (MCI, Maersk Training, Stillstrøm, Frey Commodities and the recently listed Svitzer), where he has been driving an active ownership model.

APM Terminals is a high performing terminal company with a tangible track record of providing value for all its stakeholders. I look forward to joining the talented APM Terminals team from January and to contributing to the exciting growth journey that the company has ahead,” says Peter Wikström.

“Peter Wikström brings a distinguished track record of leadership, expertise and a proven history of driving growth to this vital role. With APM Terminals on an exciting trajectory – delivering critical infrastructure and high-performing operations globally – Peter’s deep experience in M&A and financial acumen will be instrumental in propelling our next phase of success.

“As we continue to strengthen our position and create value for our stakeholders, we are confident that Peter’s leadership will be a key driver in achieving our ambitious goals and shaping the future of APM Terminals,” says Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals.

Peter Wikström joined Maersk in 2016, after having been an investment banker for 15 years with SEB and CICC (China International Capital Corporation Ltd.).

Source: APM Terminals