Peters & May Ships Full Fleet of 52 SUPER SERIES Yachts to Race in Newport, RI.

Peters & May, the official transport supplier to the 52 SUPER SERIES, proudly announces the successful delivery of a full fleet of TP52 yachts from Palma, Mallorca, to Newport, RI, in preparation for two highly anticipated race events hosted by the prestigious New York Yacht Club (NYYC).

Peters & May ensured the prompt departure of the fleet, which left Palma on the 5th of May, just three days after completing their first event of the season, the 52 SUPER SERIES PalmaVela Sailing Week.

“It was certainly a busy couple of days for our team on the ground and back at our headquarters,” comments Michael Wood, Director at Peters & May. “It goes to show how our depth and breadth of experience in this sector, combined with months of preparation, ensures the timely and efficient shipments for our clients.”

Arriving in Newport on the 19th of May, the teams were greeted by Craig Stanbury, Race Director at Peters & May, along with his fellow team members, including longstanding TP Super Series Managers Elo Romero and Nazaret Cabanero, Race Consultant Anthony Spillebeen, Senior Loadmaster Colin Arnold, and US-based Technical Superintendent Callum Gillard.

In Newport, RI, the fleet comprising ten 52 SUPER SERIES yachts and representing seven nations will compete in the upcoming two events: the XS 52 SUPER SERIES Newport Trophy followed by the Rolex TP52 World Championship. The NYYC hosting both events marks the first time the same club has hosted two regattas in successive months at the same venue.

The XS 52 SUPER SERIES Newport Trophy is a six-day event running from June 11th to June 16th and, alongside the NYYC 170th Annual Regatta, will be the first time the fleet will be racing together on the historic America’s Cup waters off Newport. It is also the first time back in the United States since 2017 when the TP52s raced in Key West and Miami. To say anticipation and excitement among owners and crews is high would be an understatement.

The Rolex TP52 World Championship is set to take place on July 16th through to July 20th as part of the NYYC’s Race Week at Newport presented by Rolex. That event, along with the Annual Regatta and Safe Harbor Race Week in August, creates a summer-long pathway for the ORC competition, culminating with the ORC World Championships, hosted by the NYYC from September 27th to October 5th.

Peters & May have long supported the TP52 Series, serving as official suppliers since the 2015 season. The global shipping experts’ racing and logistics team supports the fleet before and throughout the season by arranging the transport of the fleet and their supporting equipment.

“Our success of these projects stems from our deep understanding of client needs and the first-class service we deliver through teamwork across our various departments and offices.” Says Stanbury. “For instance, our Racing Sales Team in Spain carefully plan the shipments to ensure all date and delivery requirements are met; our Carrier Department charters suitable vessels, and our Technical Department Team plans the stow for smooth loading and discharge operations. This comprehensive, collaborative approach is a strength we are proud to provide our clients.”

Celebrating its 50th anniversary last year, Peters & May solidified its commitment to the racing community even further through additional sponsorships, notably with the NYYC, host of these two pinnacle events. The tailored yacht shipping solutions that Peters & May provides dovetail perfectly with the NYYC’s focus on competitive sailing. The experts are also officially the yacht shipping and logistics sponsors for the NYYC from 2023 to 2025, covering the esteemed events ORC World Championships, and Transatlantic Race 2025.

Following the Newport engagements, Peters & May will return the 52 SUPER SERIES fleet back to Palma, Mallorca in Spain where they will compete in the Puerto Portals 52 SUPER SERIES Sailing Week from 27th August to 1st September and the Valencia 52 SUPER SERIES Royal Cup from 23rd to 28th August.

Peters & May brings a wealth of industry experience, connections, and a sterling reputation to all its partnerships. With an understanding of the intricate demands of the racing circuits where precision and timing are everything, it is committed to providing the most efficient and cost-effective shipping solutions tailored to meet the distinctive needs of each client.

