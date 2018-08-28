Petrobras, Shell, Total, Repsol registered to bid for Brazil oil cargo
Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Repsol have registered to bid on oil cargo the Brazilian government will be auctioning later this week, Pre-sal Petroleo SA, the state company managing contracts to develop the coveted offshore pre-salt layer, said.
The oil cargo is the government’s share of production in the Mero, Lula and Sapinhoa fields in the Campos and Santos offshore basins. A previous attempt by the government to sell its share of the oil failed. The auction will take place on Aug 31.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Phil Berlowitz)