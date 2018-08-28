Petrobras, Shell, Total, Repsol registered to bid for Brazil oil cargo

Recent News

  

Freight News 28/08/2018

Petrobras, Royal Dutch Shell, Total and Repsol have registered to bid on oil cargo the Brazilian government will be auctioning later this week, Pre-sal Petroleo SA, the state company managing contracts to develop the coveted offshore pre-salt layer, said.

The oil cargo is the government’s share of production in the Mero, Lula and Sapinhoa fields in the Campos and Santos offshore basins. A previous attempt by the government to sell its share of the oil failed. The auction will take place on Aug 31.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

