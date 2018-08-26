Petrobras to boost fuel imports after refinery restart delay -sources

Brazil’s state-controlled oil company Petrobras will increase imports of diesel and aviation fuel as the restart of fire-hit Replan refinery was postponed to next week, two company sources told Reuters.

One of the sources said there is no risk of a fuel shortage, adding that the imports will be used to replenish stocks in the region served by Replan, Petrobras largest refinery, with a capacity to process 430,000 barrels per day.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier, writing by Marcelo Teixeira, editing by G Crosse)