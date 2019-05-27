Petrobras to deliver first VLCC cargo to its China bonded storage by end-June

Brazil’s Petrobras is scheduled to deliver a VLCC crude cargo to bonded storage facilities it has leased at Qingdao port in China’s eastern Shandong province by end-June, according to a port source with knowledge of the vessel and ship tracking data.

This will be the first cargo delivered by state-run Petrobras into its bonded storage facilities in Shandong after signing the lease in December, in line with the company’s plans to increase crude supplies to China by leasing bonded storage in the independent refining hub and offering a new grade of crude.

The shipment also underscores attempts by Chinese refiners to diversify their South American crude sources, in the backdrop of the Venezuelan sanctions that have dried up the inflows of heavy grades that are generally preferred by Asian refiners.

The Greece-flagged 314,183 dwt VLCC Maran Cleo departed from the Brazilian port of Angra dos Reis on May 17, and will arrive at Qingdao port around June 24, according to S&P Global Platts vessel tracking software cFlow. The ship is currently chartered by Petrobras, Singapore-based shipbrokers said. Petrobras did not comment on the shipment.

Putting crude into storage facilities helps remove market intermediaries like traders from the supply chain and allows oil producers to respond quickly to the needs of customers, like the independent refineries.

BONDED STORAGE

In December 2018, Brazil’s top crude supplier Petrobras had leased 400,000 cu m of bonded crude oil storage in the Dongjiakou area of Qingdao port. Qingdao Shihua Crude Oil Terminal was the owner of the storage tanks.

Petrobras executives had said at a launch ceremony that the tanks were the first bonded storage leased by the company in China and meant to offer better services to the independent refining sector. It allowed them to sell crude in smaller lots to smaller customers, on shorter letters of credit or even offer pre-payment terms.

Bonded storage or bonded warehouses allow for the storage of goods that have not gone through customs clearance.

Brazil was the largest crude supplier to China’s independent refineries in the first four months of 2019, surpassing Russia which was the top supplier in previous years, according to Platts data.

China’s independent refineries imported about 7.8 million mt of crude from Brazil over the January-April period, up 40.9% from the same period a year earlier, the data showed. Out of this, Lula was the top grade of Brazilian crude, totaling 5.4 million mt in the same period, up 42.6% on the year.

Lula is a medium, sweet crude with an API gravity of around 30.4 degrees, and sulfur content of around 0.35%.

Petrobras has also started to export a new grade of crude known as Buzios from 2019 to independent refineries, with a total of around 330,000 mt having arrived in the January-April period. Buzios is similar in quality to Lula, with an API gravity of around 28.4 degrees, and sulfur content of around 0.31%.

In 2018, about 66% of Petrobras’ crude exports went to China, and this is expected to increase further in line with production expansion this year.

