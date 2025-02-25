Petrobras unit to launch new tender for four tanker vessels around mid-2025

Transpetro, the logistics subsidiary of Brazil’s Petrobras PETR3, is set to launch a tender for four new tanker vessels around the middle of 2025 and hopes to include nine others in the state-run oil firm’s strategic plan for the 2026-2030 period, Transpetro chief Sergio Bacci told Reuters.

The firm expects to launch the tender for the nine vessels in early 2026, Bacci said during an event in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday to commemorate the 45-year anniversary of Brazil’s ruling Workers Party.

“Our idea is to launch the bidding process in January 2026 to hire oil transport vessels on the Brazilian coast,” he said, adding that its inclusion in Petrobras’ next strategic plan is still being discussed.

The tender for the four vessels will require firms to put up bids guaranteeing that at least 40% of the parts will be sourced from Brazil, Bacci said.

“We are setting 40%, we think this is a feasible number.”

The tenders are part of ongoing plans to renew Transpetro’s fleet while boosting the country’s shipbuilding sector, a priority for President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was present at the event on Saturday.

Transpetro, which announced earlier this week that it was launching a tender for eight gas tankers, will sign a contract for four Handy-class vessels on Monday at a shipyard in Rio Grande do Sul state. Lula will attend the event.

