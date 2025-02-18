PetroChina completes Hong Kong’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation

PetroChina’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Kunlun Energy, successfully completed Hong Kong’s first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation on Feb. 14, PetroChina said on its official website Feb. 17.

The operation took place at Cheung Chau South Anchorage, where the international container Zim Aquamarine was refueled with 2,200 mt of LNG over a seven-hour period, meeting the ship’s full fuel requirements for its upcoming voyage to Istanbul, Turkey, PetroChina said.

The move marks a milestone for Hong Kong in its ambition to develop into a high-quality green maritime fuel bunkering hub, according to a separate report posted on Kunlun Energy’s WeChat social media platform.

This initiative aligns with the 20th CPC Central Committee’s directive to “consolidate and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international financial, shipping, and trade hub,” as well as the State Council’s Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Kunlun Energy said.

The operation was facilitated by streamlined customs procedures and intergovernmental coordination between Shenzhen and Hong Kong authorities, as both the bunkering ship and the LNG cargo originated from Shenzhen, according to Kunlun Energy.

Kunlun Energy cited an official from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission as saying that the Shenzhen storage and Hong Kong bunkering model highlights the complementary advantages of Hong Kong and other ports within the Greater Bay Area.

Kunlun Energy said the company aims to establish a multi-energy supply system encompassing gas, electricity, cold and heat energy, hydrogen, and specialty gases, catering to both international and domestic markets. This effort also supports the development of Hong Kong’s LNG bunkering hub.

Prior to the first ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Hong Kong, PetroChina primarily conducted LNG bunkering at the nearby Shenzhen Yantian port. The port’s total LNG bunkering volume reached a record-high 300,000 cu m in 2024, of which 262,800 cu m was contributed by PetroChina, and 34,700 cu m by state-owned CNOOC, S&P Global Commodity Insights reported earlier.

In addition to Shenzhen Yantian port, other Chinese ports, including Shanghai Yangshan, Ningbo Zhoushan, and Guangzhou have initiated bonded LNG bunkering operations both in-port and at offshore anchorages since 2022. Yangshan Port is currently China’s largest LNG bunkering port, having completed LNG bunkering of 444,000 cu m in 2024, and also the third-largest LNG bunkering port globally after Rotterdam and Singapore.

