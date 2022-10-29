PetroChina expects China’s fuel, gas demand to rise yr/yr in fourth quarter

Recent News

  

29/10/2022

China’s demand for refined fuel and natural gas is set to grow year on year in the fourth quarter in tandem with an expected economic recovery as Beijing rolls out more stimulus policy, PetroChina 0857.HK executives said on Friday.

Due to government-capped domestic wholesale prices, PetroChina incurred a 8.92 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) loss at its natural gas import division during the July-September period, the company told investors during a live-streamed roadshow following its earnings release on Thursday.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Susan Fenton)

