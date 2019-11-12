PetroChina imports first LNG in container tanks

PetroChina International has made its first import of liquefied natural gas carried in container tanks, an official government website said, a relatively new form of trade of the super-chilled natural gas.

The firm shipped in five LNG containers via a terminal in Shanghai in late October, the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said in a report on its website, without specifying their source.

Standard LNG containers, sized typically at 17 to 18 tonnes, offer an additional way to carry the fuel, besides pipelines, tankers or trailers.

Top LNG importer China National Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC), has started a pilot program to ship imported container LNG via domestic rail.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)