Freight News

PetroChina International starts direct gasoline exports to India – CNPC

in Freight News 29/10/2019

China’s PetroChina International Co Ltd shipped a cargo of 92 octane gasoline to India, marking the company’s first direct refined oil shipment to the country, its parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said in a statement on Tuesday

* A tanker, departing from Qinzhou Port in China’s south province Guangxi, will deliver the gasoline to India’s state-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, according to CNPC

* The statement did not mention the volume of the export

* PetroChina International clinched its first long-term contract to provide gasoline to Hindustan Petroleum in March, CNPC said

* Earlier this year, PetroChina International launched its first gas station in Myanmar, marking the energy firm’s entry into the Southeast Asian country’s retail fuel market
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Aditya Soni)

