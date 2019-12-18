PetroChina offers lowest price in Pakistan LNG February cargo tender

PetroChina International Singapore has offered the lowest price for a liquified natural gas (LNG) cargo in a Pakistan LNG tender for February delivery, a document on the Pakistani company’s website showed on Wednesday.

PetroChina’s offer was at 8.59% of Brent crude oil prices. Other offers came from commodity traders Gunvor, Trafigura and SOCAR Trading, with prices ranging from 8.68% to 9.77%.

Pakistan LNG was seeking a cargo for delivery on Feb. 16-17 2020.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova, editing by Louise Heavens)