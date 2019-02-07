PetroChina offers spot LNG for March in Europe – sources

PetroChina International (London) this week offered two spot cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia’s Yamal LNG plant for delivery in northwest Europe in March, trade sources said.

The offer was made as PetroChina, China’s top oil and gas company, is increasing its share of the European market with volumes from the Yamal project, in which the company has a 20 percent equity stake.

The delivery windows for the cargoes are around March 3-5 and March 28-29 on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis, meaning the shipping will be provided by the seller.

The sale of the cargoes is expected to close in 10 days.

PetroChina’s London office traded around 1 million tonnes of spot LNG from Yamal in 2018, a figure seen rising this year.

The company will also start buying LNG from Yamal under a 20-year deal for 3 million tonnes for delivery to China from the second quarter this year.

Europe has become the major market for LNG deliveries from Russia, the United States and Qatar this winter, as Asian demand has been lower than expected.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova; editing by David Evans)